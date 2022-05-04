TheStreet Lowers SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) to C+

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $153,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.