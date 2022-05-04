Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 936,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.