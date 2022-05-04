Thorne HealthTech (THRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Thorne HealthTech has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Thorne HealthTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

