Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.10.

NYSE TKR opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

