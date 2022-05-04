TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

