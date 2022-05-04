TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.
OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
