Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Given New 450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from 470.00 to 450.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TMRAY opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA ( OTCMKTS:TMRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

