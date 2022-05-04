Traeger (COOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COOK opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Traeger by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 79,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

