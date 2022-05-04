Traeger (COOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COOK opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
