Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.25 billion.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.82. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $137.72 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.44.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

