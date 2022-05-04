Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 7,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

