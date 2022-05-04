Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 978,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 625.2 days.

Shares of TSRYF opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

