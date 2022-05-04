Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 356.7 days.
Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.
About Tremor International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TTTPF)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.