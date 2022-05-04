Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 356.7 days.

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Get Tremor International alerts:

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.