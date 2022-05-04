Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $962.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.00 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:TPH opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28.
About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
