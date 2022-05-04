Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $962.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.00 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.