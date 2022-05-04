Tricida (TCDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 1,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market cap of $511.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $125,240.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tricida by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tricida by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.