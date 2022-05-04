Tricon Residential (TCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter.

TSE TCN opened at C$17.73 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

