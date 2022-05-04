Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Tricon Residential has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.600-$0.640 EPS.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tricon Residential to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.