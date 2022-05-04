TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $1,370,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,785,872.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00.

TNET opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

