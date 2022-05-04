Truist Financial Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $120.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. 2,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,225. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

