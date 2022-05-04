Truist Financial Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $85.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.78% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of QTWO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,209. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $782,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

