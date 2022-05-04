Truist Financial Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Lyft stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

