Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,072,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

