Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.33.

TSN opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

