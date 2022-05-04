UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €160.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($207.37) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €176.45 ($185.73).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €146.80 ($154.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.26. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

