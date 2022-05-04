UBS Group Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $441.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $359.63 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $356.95 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.57 and its 200 day moving average is $426.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

