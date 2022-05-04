UBS Group Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $178.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

