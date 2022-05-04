UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. UDR has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

