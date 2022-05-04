UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.80 Per Share

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UKCM stock opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.08) on Wednesday. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

In other news, insider Fionnuala Hogan acquired 26,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,917.32 ($24,881.10). Also, insider Ken McCullagh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($31,480.32).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

