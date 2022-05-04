Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

