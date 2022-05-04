Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

