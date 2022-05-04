Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,800 ($47.47) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.22) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,631.60 ($45.37) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The company has a market cap of £93.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,499.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,750.82.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Insiders purchased 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

