Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800 at Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,800 ($47.47) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.22) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.21) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,631.60 ($45.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £93.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,499.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,750.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.