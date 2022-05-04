Unilever’s (ULVR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.59) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.21) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,631.60 ($45.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,499.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,750.82. The company has a market cap of £93.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Insiders have acquired 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272 over the last 90 days.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.