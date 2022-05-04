Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.63 and a 200-day moving average of $246.85. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

