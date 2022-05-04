Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.58) target price on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.23 ($32.88).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €23.22 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.02. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($44.68).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

