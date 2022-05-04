uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $739.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

