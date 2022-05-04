uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%.

Shares of QURE opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 423,019 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,524,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

