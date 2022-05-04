uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

QURE stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 241.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $8,113,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.