United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will post $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.32. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $175.22 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,881 shares of company stock worth $5,199,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.