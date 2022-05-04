United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given “Sector perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
LON UU opened at GBX 1,125.50 ($14.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 102.32. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 922 ($11.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,101.37.
About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
