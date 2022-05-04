Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 708,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

