UroGen Pharma (URGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,968. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

URGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

