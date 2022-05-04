Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Shares of UHOIF opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Ushio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

