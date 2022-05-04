Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.
Shares of UHOIF opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Ushio has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $20.17.
