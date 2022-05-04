Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 36,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,030. Usio has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Usio by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

