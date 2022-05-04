Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 36,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,030. Usio has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
About Usio (Get Rating)
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
