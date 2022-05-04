VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.78. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.