Vacasa (VCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Vacasa has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCSA opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

