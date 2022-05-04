Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

VAL stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Valaris has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $57.12.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 220.37% and a negative net margin of 365.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valaris stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Valaris Limited ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,987 shares during the quarter. Valaris makes up approximately 7.1% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exor Capital LLP owned 2.78% of Valaris worth $108,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

