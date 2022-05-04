Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
VAL stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Valaris has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $57.12.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 220.37% and a negative net margin of 365.14%.
Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.