Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Valens Semiconductor has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

