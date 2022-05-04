VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $149.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

