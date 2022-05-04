Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS.

Varex Imaging stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $844.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

