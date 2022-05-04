Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Varta stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Varta has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35.
Varta Company Profile (Get Rating)
