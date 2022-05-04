Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Varta stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Varta has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.35.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

